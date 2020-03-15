Vaishno Devi Shrine Board takes precautionary measures to contain coronavirus, issues advisory

In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has issued an advisory restricting the NRIs and foreigners travelling to India and other visitors to visit the Shrine for 28 days. The step is taken as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The domestic visitors having symptoms like cough, heavy fever and breathing problems also advised to reschedule or postpone their visit to the Holy Shrine.

The advisories are also being issued on the Multipurpose Audio System throughout the track from Katra to Bhawan for creating awareness about the Coronavirus.

In addition to it, thermal scanning has been made mandatory for all the pilgrims at Tarakote, Banganga and Helipad. The cleaning of all the establishments of the Board with disinfectants, at least four times a day is being done. The congregation points like Queue Complexes, Waiting Halls, Accommodations, Atka Area are regularly sanitized with disinfectants.

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, informed that dedicated Yatri Help Desks have been set up at Railway Station Katra, Helipad, Enquiry and Reservation at Niharika Complex wherein Self Declaration Forms have been mandated for the pilgrims visiting from the affected countries. He said that a large number of advisory hoardings have been installed at all prominent places for general awareness of the pilgrims visiting the Shrine.

He further added that all the doctors and paramedics in the Shrine Board have been properly trained and sensitized to adopt necessary precautionary measures for the pilgrims showing symptoms of coronavirus.

To safeguard the staff and pilgrims, the sufficient number of personal protection equipment like masks, gloves, sanitizers etc have been arranged and issued to different units, said the Board .