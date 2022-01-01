Vaishno Devi stampede: PM Narendra Modi monitoring situation closely, expresses grief

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation following a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu, in which at least 12 people were killed and several others injured, and has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families, said Prime Minister`s Office’s official on Saturday (January 1, 2022).

"Prime Minister @narendramodi is personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of stampede at Mata #VaishnoDevi shrine. Prime Minister has conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid and assistance to the injured," Jitendra Singh tweeted.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede that took place early this morning at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir`s Katra. The yatra has been stopped for now. The injured have been moved to the hospital.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," tweeted the Prime Minister`s Office.

At least 12 people were killed, while 13 others were injured in a stampede, triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year`s Day, at the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

"12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Singh said to ANI.

