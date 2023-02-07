Valentine's Day 2023: Section 144 Imposed in Noida till THIS DATE- Check Restrictions, Guidelines Here

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the district including Noida and Greater Noida regions. The restrictions, which have been imposed in view of several upcoming festivities including Valentine's Day, will remain in force till February 28. "In view of the upcoming festivals / Kovid-19 protocol, prohibitory orders in the district under Section-144 CrPC are applicable from 04.02.2023 to 28.02.2023 in view of security. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation," the Gautam Budh Nagar police announced.

Any violation of this order or any of its sections will be treated as an offence and subject to punishment in accordance with section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. All stations within Gautam Buddha Nagar have been instructed by the police commissioner to make sure that the directive is faithfully carried out. These precautions have been taken in order to preserve tranquilly and avoid any disturbances during this time.

List of restrictions under Section 144 on Valentine's Day and Mahashivratri

- Five or more people cannot stand together in a group.

- No procession can be taken out. No photography or drone can be flown in the vicinity of any government office or government residence in the district.

- Drinking alcohol or consuming drugs in public places is also a violation of the rules.

- No louder sound and DJ can play in any religious place or club.

- Can't worship or offer prayers in public places. Action will be taken against those who do this.

- One cannot roam around with a gun or knife in public places. Firing in public places or anywhere is not allowed.

The decision has been taken in view of upcoming festivals and Covid-19 protocol. Prohibitory orders in the district under the Section are applicable from February 4 to February 28. Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in the district till January 31. The police will keep a strict vigil in the district on February 14, which is Valentine's Day, and on the holy festival of Mahashivaratri on February 18.

It is important to note that while the order may restrict certain activities, it is also meant to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens. The public is advised to comply with the order and to act responsibly during this time.