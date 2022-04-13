हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vandalism outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's House: Delhi High Court grants bail to 8 persons

The Delhi High Court noted that the accused have been in custody for 14 days and the evidence collected, so far, is of such nature that they cannot tamper with it.

Vandalism outside CM Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s House: Delhi High Court grants bail to 8 persons
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to eight people who were arrested in a case related to the protest and the vandalism outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March.

The court noted that the accused have been in custody for 14 days and the evidence collected, so far, is of such nature that they cannot tamper with it.

"Others who had been identified in photos have been issued notices under Section 41A (of the) CrPC and are also participating in the investigations. Thus, the continued custody of the applicants (accused) in jail is not called for only because some investigations are still going on," Justice Asha Menon said in an order passed on Tuesday.

The eight arrested people had approached the high court for relief after their bail pleas were dismissed by the trial court. They were arrested on March 31.

On March 30, protestors, led by BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya, were holding a demonstration against Kejriwal's remarks on the controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after the outbreak of militancy.

The chief minister's residence is located at 6, Flag Staff Road. The protest started around 11.30 am on March 30. The Delhi Police had said proper arrangements were put in place but some 15-20 protestors managed to reach the Flag Staff Road. They were immediately removed, police had said. 

Some of the protesters, around 1 pm, breached two barricades and reached outside CM House where they created a ruckus and shouted slogans, police had said.

CM Arvind Kejriwalprotest outside kejriwal's housekejriwal's house attackedBJP workersDelhi HC
