हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vande Bharat Mission

Vande Bharat Mission: 58 more flights added to evacuate Indians from Gulf countries

The third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission started today (June 10) and will last till July 1. The schedule has 356 flights, which include the return services and domestic connections. The second phase had about 180 flights and the first, which ran between May 7 and 15, had 64 flights. 

Vande Bharat Mission: 58 more flights added to evacuate Indians from Gulf countries
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Under Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians from abroad amid COVID-19 pandemic, 58 more flights have been added to bring them back from Gulf countries between now and 30th June, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday (June 10).

He took to social media and tweeted, "58 more flights added to evacuate stranded & distressed Indian citizens from Gulf countries between now & 30th June 2020. Starting immediately, the number of flights from Gulf under phase-3 of Vande Bharat Mission now increased from originally planned 107 to 165." 

Earlier, Puri said that India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under the Vande Bharat Mission. The ministry will begin the third phase of exercise from June 11 and continue till June 30. 

Notably, 193 Indians reached Kolkata from New York today by a special evacuation flight of Air India. The flight arrived at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning as part of the `Vande Bharat` mission, aimed at bringing Indian nationals stranded in various countries. 

The third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission started today (June 10) and will last till July 1. The schedule has 356 flights, which include the return services and domestic connections. The second phase had about 180 flights and the first, which ran between May 7 and 15, had 64 flights. 

The first phase brought back about 15,000 Indians home, while the second phase carried nearly 30,000 citizens till May 29. The mission, said to be the largest repatriation exercise in the world, intends to bring back over two lakh Indians stranded across the world since the lockdown was announced in March. 

The government had suspended domestic and international flights as part of the lockdown. Air India announced that bookings for the third phase began on June 5. 

Meanwhile, a Kuwait Airways flight carrying around 45 Indian passengers from Kuwait landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore on Tuesday. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Vande Bharat MissionCoronaviruscovid-19 pandemicCivil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Next
Story

PM Modi reviews of Kedarnath reconstruction project, says it should stand test of time
  • 2,76,583Confirmed
  • 7,745Deaths

Full coverage

  • 71,55,952Confirmed
  • 4,07,302Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M34S

Video: Delhi CM Kejriwal thanks everyone for good wishes as he tests negative for COVID-19