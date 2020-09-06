हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vande Bharat Mission

Vande Bharat mission: Over 15 lakh people returned to India till September 5, says Hardeep Puri

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.



New Delhi: More than 15 lakh people have returned to India through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday (September 5).

Taking to Twitter, Puri said, "International flights continue to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded citizens under Vande Bharat Mission since 6 May 2020. More than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights so far." 

Further, the Aviation Minister also informed that 4,059 Indian nationals returned on September 5.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

