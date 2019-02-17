हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vayu Shakti 2019

Vayu Shakti 2019: Watch glimpses of MiG-27 getting armed with 80mm rockets

The Vayu Shakti 2019 exercise came two days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Kashmir's Pulwama by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Vayu Shakti 2019: Watch glimpses of MiG-27 getting armed with 80mm rockets
Twitter/@IAF_MCC

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force carried out the Vayu Shakti 2019 exercise in Rajasthan's Pokhran, involving almost all variants of its fighter jets and attack helicopters, in a firepower demonstration. The mega exercise was conducted on Saturday.

Among other demonstrations, the IAF showcased Mig-27 (UPG), a strike aircraft which is capable of carrying a variety of armament. Clubbed with swing-wing design, the Mig-27 can operate over a wide range of speeds, making it a potent ground attack platform.

Here's a glimpse of a MiG-27 getting armed with 80mm rockets:

The Vayu Shakti 2019 exercise came two days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Kashmir's Pulwama by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

It witnessed the participation of a total of 137 aircraft including Su-30s, Mirage 2000s, Jaguars, Mig-21 Bison, Mig-27, Mig-29, IL78, Hercules, AN-32.

Beside Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, defence attaches of several countries and top officials of the defence ministry, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is an honorary group captain of the IAF, was also present at the event.

Tags:
Vayu Shakti 2019MiG 27IAF
Next
Story

Pulwama kind of incident doesn’t take place without security lapse: Ex-RAW chief

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Karol Bagh fire tragedy: Delhi police nab absconding hotel owner from airport