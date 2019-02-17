Vayu Shakti 2019: Watch glimpses of MiG-27 getting armed with 80mm rockets

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force carried out the Vayu Shakti 2019 exercise in Rajasthan's Pokhran, involving almost all variants of its fighter jets and attack helicopters, in a firepower demonstration. The mega exercise was conducted on Saturday.

Among other demonstrations, the IAF showcased Mig-27 (UPG), a strike aircraft which is capable of carrying a variety of armament. Clubbed with swing-wing design, the Mig-27 can operate over a wide range of speeds, making it a potent ground attack platform.

Here's a glimpse of a MiG-27 getting armed with 80mm rockets:

#Vayushakti2019 - Mig27 (UPG) a strike aircraft of IAF is capable of carrying a variety of armament. Clubbed with swing wing design, it can operate over a wide range of speeds, making it a potent ground attack platform.

Glimpse of a MiG-27 getting armed with 80mm rockets. pic.twitter.com/Tng6nhWlIT — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 17, 2019

The Vayu Shakti 2019 exercise came two days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Kashmir's Pulwama by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

It witnessed the participation of a total of 137 aircraft including Su-30s, Mirage 2000s, Jaguars, Mig-21 Bison, Mig-27, Mig-29, IL78, Hercules, AN-32.

Beside Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, defence attaches of several countries and top officials of the defence ministry, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is an honorary group captain of the IAF, was also present at the event.