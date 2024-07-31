Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2772111
NewsIndia
VEENA GEORGE

Veena George, Kerala Health Minister, Injured In Accident En Route Wayanad

Official sources reported that her car collided with a two-wheeler before stopping after hitting an electric post near Manjeri. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Veena George, Kerala Health Minister, Injured In Accident En Route Wayanad

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was involved in an accident while en route to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad and is currently being treated at the state-run Medical College in Manjeri. 

Official sources reported that her car collided with a two-wheeler before stopping after hitting an electric post near Manjeri. The journalist-turned-CPI-M legislator sustained minor injuries to her hand and head and is expected to resume her journey to the landslide areas later today.

The person driving the two-wheeler involved in the accident is also receiving treatment for injuries. Meanwhile, the death toll from the massive landslides in Wayanad, which occurred on Tuesday, has risen to 153, with 98 people still missing. 

Search operations for the missing continued on Wednesday. The worst-affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu. Locals who managed to escape these areas are deeply devastated, as hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

On Tuesday, Union Minister George Kurian reached Wayanad to take stock of ongoing relief operations, where he interacted with senior officials of the NDRF, CRPF and Army officials. He also visited a relief camp at Kalpetta at 11 pm.

On Tuesday morning, two massive landslides that washed away the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village took place under Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad. The landslides destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work.

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are houses of Kashmiri Pandits' burning in Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan preparing for Kargil Part-2?
DNA Video
DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Liquor Shop's 'English' marketing strategy goes viral!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?
DNA Video
DNA: How strong Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' against government?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is real culprit of Delhi coaching incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?