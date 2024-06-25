Venomous Cobra Found Inside Toilet In Indore, Video Breaks Internet

A heartbreaking incident took place in Indore, where a poisonous cobra was found inside the commode of a toilet. However, it was rescued by famous snake catcher Rajesh Jat, and a video of the incident was shared by him on his Instagram account.

The breath-taking recording shows Rajesh catching up with the Venomous Cobra through different techniques. Netizens are scared after watching the horrifying clip and posting several reactions to it.

In an article for Times Now, Jat said that on April 1, he was called and told about the snake.

According to Jat, “ We received a call from a family who claimed that they had seen a snake in their washroom. I asked them not to panic and to keep an eye on the reptile. However, the members were so scared that they closed the door of their washroom for safety purposes.”

When Rajesh visited the house, a snake was nowhere to be seen in the designated area. Later, he investigated inside the commode and saw a black moving body of one of the most dangerous snake breeds, which was the cobra.

Jat told Times Now, “When I reached the house, the reptile was not present on the visible surface of the toilet. Later, when i saw inside the commode, i came to meet the black body of a highly poisonous snake.”

The video was posted a month ago and has received around 6.6 million views digitally and hundreds of comments.

In the video, Jat was seen leading the cobra with the help of water. He made the snake move out of the commode through his techniques, then caught him from its tail and safely put the reptile inside the bag.

The reptile caught up was recognized as an Indian Spectacled Cobra, part of the “Big Four’ group, which is charged with most snakebites in India.

The video went viral on the internet, with more than 41,000 likes and many comments. The viewers were caught in a state of fear after watching the video.

One of them commented, “New Fear unlocked.”

Many other users are scared by the incident and wish, “It should never happen to me.”

Whereas many others are impressed by Jat’s skills and have appreciated them by commenting, “Salute to you, brother, for performing this risky job.”