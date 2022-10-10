'Very unfortunate': DCW chief writes to Union Minister, seeks Sajid Khan's removal from Bigg Boss

New Delhi: Calling Sajid Khan's inclusion in Bigg Boss 16 "very unfortunate", Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday (October 10, 2022) wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and sought filmmaker's removal from Bollywood actor Salman Khan-hosted reality show over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the MeToo movement. In her letter to the Union Minister, she said that Sajid Khan's participation in "Bigg Boss 16" gives him an "undue opportunity" to whitewash his wrongs and be re-launched amongst Indian audiences.

"Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to Anurag Thakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet.

While there is a public outcry against Khan's inclusion in the show, Maliwal said, the makers of the show are refusing to remove him as they apparently gain TRP ratings and viewership due to the ensuing controversy.

"The allegations against Sajid Khan are extremely serious in nature and should be investigated at the earliest. Under no circumstances such alleged sexual offenders should be promoted on national television and OTT platforms," she wrote.

Maliwal said Sajid Khan's inclusion in the show underlines that "men who enjoy clout in the entertainment industry" easily get away with abusive acts without facing any consequences.

"It also disrespects and invalidates those women who spoke out against his inappropriate sexual advances. They are upcoming celebrities in Bollywood and risked their careers to come forward and complain against abuse by an authority figure," the DCW chief said.

Maliwal requested Thakur to intervene in the matter and take necessary action to ensure Sajid Khan's removal from the show.

"It is important for the government to take a stand in the matter and support the vulnerable in this situation," she said.

The first episode of the new Bigg Boss season aired on October 1.

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he had also stepped down as director of "Housefull 4" and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

(With agency inputs)