Vice President of India: 'Our nation will gain tremendously FROM...', PM Modi tweets congratulating Jagdeep Dhankhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar after winning by such a big margin. In a tweet, he congratulated the former resident of Kolkata's Raj Bhavan for getting everyone's vote regardless of party affiliation.

  • A total of 780 MPs are expected to vote in the vice presidential election.
  • 543 MPs in Lok Sabha and 245 MPs in Rajya Sabha.
  • But eight seats in the Rajya Sabha are vacant and 34 TMC MPs abstained from voting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly elected Vice President of the country Jagdeep Dhankhar. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, the country will benefit from the talent and wisdom of Dhankhar. PM Modi also expressed hope that Dhankhar would make a great vice president. 371 votes were required. But counting the ballot boxes showed that the former governor of Bengal got 528 votes for the post of vice president. Even former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu did not get so many votes. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Dhankhar after winning by such a big margin. In a tweet, he congratulated the former resident of Kolkata's Raj Bhavan for getting everyone's vote regardless of party affiliation.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, 'Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India’s Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom. I thank all those MPs who have voted for Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess."

A total of 780 MPs are expected to vote in the vice presidential election. 543 MPs in Lok Sabha and 245 MPs in Rajya Sabha. But eight seats in the Rajya Sabha are vacant. 34 Trinamool MPs abstained from voting. However, Trinamool MP Sisir and Dibyendu Adhikari voted. That is, 725 MPs voted. Dhankhar got 528 votes out of it.

