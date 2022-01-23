Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid for the second time

New Delhi: India's Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday (January 23). This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.

The Vice President Secretariat took to Twitter to make the announcement and informed that the leader has placed himself in isolation.

"Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

