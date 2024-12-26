Advertisement
WATCH: Lamborghini Catches Fire On Mumbai Road, Gautam Singhania Slams Brand As ‘Potential Hazard’

Several videos of the incident is circulating on social media platforms, the clips show flames inside the orange-colored car with a Gujarat registration number, with a man trying to put them out. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
New Delhi: A Lamborghini caught fire while moving on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Wednesday night, PTI reported, citing officials. The fire broke out around 10:20 pm. The exact number of people in the car and the cause of the fire are not yet known. 

A fire brigade official said one fire engine was quickly sent to the scene. The fire was extinguished in about 45 minutes. Several videos of the incident is circulating on social media platforms, the clips show flames inside the orange-colored car with a Gujarat registration number, with a man trying to put them out. 

However, the ablaze high-end car has raised concerns among car enthusiasts as business tycoon Gautam Singhania took to his social media account ‘X’ to share the video of the incident. Singhania wrote, “Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards.” 

The chairman of the Raymond Group advised people to think twice before buying a Lamborghini, citing "the arrogance of their India dealer." 

Multiple videos of the luxury car catching fire have since gone viral on social media.

