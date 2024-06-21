Five months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), minor cracks have appeared on the service road. This bridge connects the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Seva Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai to the city. Following reports of these cracks, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole inspected the road and voiced concerns about the potential threat to public safety.

The Congress leader said that many cracks have created fear among the travellers. He noted that the recent collapse of a newly constructed bridge in Bihar is still fresh in people's minds and questioned the government's work.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) inspects cracks on Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/VDWT95jP1I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2024

“A large number of cracks have created an atmosphere of fear among the travellers. While the incident of the collapse of a newly constructed bridge in Bihar is fresh, many question marks are being raised on the work of the government as this shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai as well,” Nana Patole wrote in a post on ‘X’.

He stated that he and his colleagues inspected the bridge to expose the government's corrupt practices as part of the Congress party's agitation. He called for the High Court’s intervention in the matter and demanded a probe.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, commonly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is India’s longest sea bridge, spanning 21.8 km. A significant portion of this bridge, measuring 16.5 km, extends over the sea. It serves as a crucial route, with over 70,000 vehicles moving across it daily.

Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the MTHL was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year.

This development comes a few days after a newly built bridge in Bihar’s Araria district collapsed, resulting in the suspension of three engineers from the state's Rural Works Department on Wednesday. However, the bridge was not operational yet.