Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759484
NewsIndia
MTHL

Video: Maha Congress Chief Nana Patole Inspects Cracks In Mumbai's Atal Setu Bridge, Cries Corruption

Following reports of cracks on the Atal Setu Bridge, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole inspected the road and voiced concerns about the potential threat to public safety.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Video: Maha Congress Chief Nana Patole Inspects Cracks In Mumbai's Atal Setu Bridge, Cries Corruption Cracks appear on India’s longest aea bridge 5 months after PM Modi inaugurates, Maharashtra Congress chief inspects

Five months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), minor cracks have appeared on the service road. This bridge connects the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Seva Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai to the city. Following reports of these cracks, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole inspected the road and voiced concerns about the potential threat to public safety.  

The Congress leader said that many cracks have created fear among the travellers. He noted that the recent collapse of a newly constructed bridge in Bihar is still fresh in people's minds and questioned the government's work.  

“A large number of cracks have created an atmosphere of fear among the travellers. While the incident of the collapse of a newly constructed bridge in Bihar is fresh, many question marks are being raised on the work of the government as this shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai as well,” Nana Patole wrote in a post on ‘X’.  

He stated that he and his colleagues inspected the bridge to expose the government's corrupt practices as part of the Congress party's agitation. He called for the High Court’s intervention in the matter and demanded a probe.  

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, commonly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is India’s longest sea bridge, spanning 21.8 km. A significant portion of this bridge, measuring 16.5 km, extends over the sea. It serves as a crucial route, with over 70,000 vehicles moving across it daily.  

Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 17,840 crore, the MTHL was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year.  

This development comes a  few days after a newly built bridge in Bihar’s Araria district collapsed, resulting in the suspension of three engineers from the state's Rural Works Department on Wednesday. However, the bridge was not operational yet. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?
DNA Video
DNA: Side-Effects of AC
DNA Video
DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
DNA Video
DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter
DNA Video
DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?
DNA Video
DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?