VIDEO: Mumbai man jumps off Mantralaya's sixth floor in suicide bid, rescued

New Delhi: In a shocking video, a man is seen jumping off from the sixth floor of Maharashtra’s Mantralaya on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in a suicide bid, but has been saved and rescued after landing in a net installed in the building. Reportedly, the safety net at the Mantralaya was installed in 2018 to prevent suicide bids at the state secretariat building. Police investigation is ongoing.

#WATCH | Man jumps from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), lands in safety net installed in the building; man rescued, police investigation underway



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/thfCABXoaS — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

The suicide attempter is identified as Bapu Mokashi, 43 years old, who jumped from the sixth floor of the building around 3 PM on Thursday. But he landed on the net which covers the open space below. The safety net was installed specifically to foil such attempts after similar incidents in the past. Mokashi was rescued from the net by the police and taken to a hospital. He had not received any serious injury, said the police official, adding that Marine Drive police are conducting a probe into the matter.

(With agency inputs)