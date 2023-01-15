topStoriesenglish
Video: NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at event in Pune- WATCH

Sule said, "At the inauguration of a karate competition, my saree accidentally caught fire. However, the fire was doused in time. Request all wellwishers, citizens, party workers, and leaders not to worry as I am safe".

Jan 15, 2023

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule's saree accidentally caught fire during an event in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday. In a statement, Ms Sule later said that she is safe and there was no reason to worry. The Baramati MP was at an event in Hinjawadi to inaugurate a karate competition, when her saree caught fire while she was garlanding a small statute of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This incident took place when she was garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the stage. Her saree caught fire from the lamp burning below. As soon as Sule realized that the saree had caught fire, she extinguished the fire with her hands without delay. It is a matter of relief that Supriya Sule did not suffer any kind of injury in this accident.

Video of this incident is going viral on social media. In a statement, Sule said, "At the inauguration of a karate competition, my saree accidentally caught fire. However, the fire was doused in time. Request all wellwishers, citizens, party workers, and leaders not to worry as I am safe".

Sule's office said the MP is on a visit to Baramati and will participate in some programs at various places in her constituency. The MP will take part in the rest of her programmes.

