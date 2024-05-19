Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750697
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Video: Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav Exit Prayagraj Rally Amid Ruckus By Congress, SP Workers

Ruckus broke out at Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi's public meeting in Prayagraj after the SP and Congress workers went out of control

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 19, 2024, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Video: Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav Exit Prayagraj Rally Amid Ruckus By Congress, SP Workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav left a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in a rush after a stampede kind of situation broke out on Sunday. The ruckus erupted just before the two seniors addressed the public, following which they were rushed out of the venue without giving their speeches. 

Congress and SP workers got out of control and in their attempt to reach the stage, the crowd went out of Control. Despite the leaders efforts to calm down the crowd, they kept progressing. 

The incident took place at a public meeting at Padila in Phulpur Parliamentary constituency of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. 

After repeatedly appealing to the crowd, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav had a brief discussion and then left the venue to ensure security wasn't compromised. Footage from the event showed broken barricades and a growing crowd. 

After leaving the Prayagraj Rally for security fears, the duo reached the second rally in Mungari, Karachhana, in the Prayagraj district, where the same situation was seen as the party workers got excited. 

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for tomorrow, May 20, where Rahul Gandhi is on the battlefield from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency, a seat won by his mother Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 polls. The seat is considered a Congress party stronghold. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission
DNA Video
DNA: Congress 'left' Kejriwal's support?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fraud' in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'powerful' in the fifth phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Adhir-Kharge clash over Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: 'PoK will become part of India..' says CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Saran seat special?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indians so angry?