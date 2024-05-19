Video: Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav Exit Prayagraj Rally Amid Ruckus By Congress, SP Workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav left a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in a rush after a stampede kind of situation broke out on Sunday. The ruckus erupted just before the two seniors addressed the public, following which they were rushed out of the venue without giving their speeches.

Congress and SP workers got out of control and in their attempt to reach the stage, the crowd went out of Control. Despite the leaders efforts to calm down the crowd, they kept progressing.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A stampede-like situation took place in the joint public meeting of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at Phulpur constituency, in Prayagraj.



Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav left the public meeting without addressing the…

The incident took place at a public meeting at Padila in Phulpur Parliamentary constituency of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

After repeatedly appealing to the crowd, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav had a brief discussion and then left the venue to ensure security wasn't compromised. Footage from the event showed broken barricades and a growing crowd.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Crowd goes uncontrollable in the joint public meeting of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, at Phulpur constituency in Prayagraj.



Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav left the public meeting without addressing the crowd.

After leaving the Prayagraj Rally for security fears, the duo reached the second rally in Mungari, Karachhana, in the Prayagraj district, where the same situation was seen as the party workers got excited.

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for tomorrow, May 20, where Rahul Gandhi is on the battlefield from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency, a seat won by his mother Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 polls. The seat is considered a Congress party stronghold.