Vikhroli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Suvarna Karanje vs Sunil Rajaram Raut vs Vishwajit Dholam Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Vikhroli is an Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, falling under the Mumbai Suburban District. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, voter turnout in the constituency was recorded at 57%.

Key candidates contesting from Vikhroli include Suvarna Karanje (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction), Sunil Rajaram Raut (Shiv Sena - UBT), and Vishwajit Dholam (MNS), along with several independents.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena's Sunil Rajaram Raut secured victory by defeating Dhananjay (Dada) Pisal of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with a margin of 27,841 votes.

The Vikhroli Assembly constituency is part of the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjay Dina Patil won the Mumbai North East seat, defeating BJP’s Mihir Kotecha by a margin of 29,861 votes.