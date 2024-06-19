Advertisement
Viral Video: Bihar CM Catches PM Modi Off Guard As He Checks His Hand

In the video, the Bihar CM seems to grasp PM Modi's index finger and then gestures with his own left index finger towards the Prime Minister.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Bihar CM Catches PM Modi Off Guard As He Checks His Hand

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar found himself in the spotlight yet again for his viral social media antics. This time, during the inauguration of the new Nalanda University campus in Rajgir, Bihar, he was caught on camera playfully inspecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's index finger. The incident quickly became fodder for internet memes and discussions across various social media platforms. 

In the video, the Bihar CM seems to grasp PM Modi's index finger and then gestures with his own left index finger towards the Prime Minister. Unexpectedly, Bihar's Chief Minister suddenly grabs the Prime Minister's left hand, surprising him. This action also captures the attention of the security personnel seated behind them 

A video released by news agency PTI shows Arvind Panagariya, Chancellor of Nalanda University, addressing the audience. The camera then moves to Prime Minister Modi and Kumar. 

Today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 455-acre campus of Nalanda University. Located at the historic site of the ancient Nalanda University, the central university features two academic blocks housing 40 classrooms, accommodating approximately 1900 students. It also includes two auditoriums and a student hostel with a capacity for about 550 individuals.

