When there’s an Indian wedding, you can always expect some drama but what this bride did at her wedding is right out of a Bollywood movie or a soap opera.

In a video that is going viral on social media these days, a bride called off the wedding at the time of jaimala, why? Because the groom is uneducated.

In the video, the bride can be seen taking a strong stand for herself on the stage at the time of jaimala. As the groom exchanges garland with the bride, the latter refuses to go ahead with the ceremony.

On being asked why she confidently says the guy is illiterate and she wants to marry an educated man who she can treat as her equal and have a conversation with.

As she gets pressurised by the guests, the bride informs that she has qualified B.Ed and seeks a partner with the same educational background who can converse with her in English.

When a man from the crowd asks her why she did not refuse when the marriage got fixed, the bride clarifies that she had been opposing the match since the beginning but her father pressurised her to marry because of the money.

While the internet is divided on whether or not the girl has done the right thing by calling the wedding off at the last moment instead of taking a stand at the beginning to save the embarrassment, all of them are applauding the lady’s confidence and conviction.

“Bravo .... good ...brave woman.....I salute you ..... please dnt marry him .... illiterate husband is useless.... money doesn't matter.....but equally understanding of intellectual is needed,” wrote an user.

“Hats off to this girl. Education is the thing that comes first no matter how much wealth that a person has. It’s commendable that this educated girl is speaking for herself and is adamant about her decision to not marry.This shows India’s progress,” wrote another.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named bridal_lehenga_designn. The clip has received over 40,000 views and 1900 likes so far.

