MIA KHALIFA

Viral Video: Ex-Adult Star Mia Khalifa's Poster Spotted In Tamil Nadu Religious Festival, Cops Take It Down

An image of ex-adult porn star Mia Khalifa was used on a hoarding for the Aadi Perukku festival carrying a traditional milk vessel in Tamil Nadu's Kuruvimalai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
An image of ex-adult porn star Mia Khalifa was used on a hoarding for the Aadi Perukku festival carrying a traditional milk vessel in Tamil Nadu's Kuruvimalai. Magaral Police Station removed the hoarding, news agency IANS reported. The hoarding was set up for the 'Aadi' festival, where temples throughout Tamil Nadu honor Goddess Amman (Parvati). The festivities are usually magnificent in each village, drawing thousands of participants over several days.

According to a report by India Today, Mia Khalifa's image was modified to depict her holding a 'paal kudam' (milk vessel), a customary offering in the festival honoring Shakti or divine energy. This alteration has sparked controversy among both festival-goers and social media users.

In line with these elaborate arrangements, hoardings and festive lights were installed at the Nagathamman and Selliyamman temples in Kuruvimalai. One such hoarding became viral when the image of Mia Khalifa was seen alongside pictures of deities.

