An image of ex-adult porn star Mia Khalifa was used on a hoarding for the Aadi Perukku festival carrying a traditional milk vessel in Tamil Nadu's Kuruvimalai. Magaral Police Station removed the hoarding, news agency IANS reported. The hoarding was set up for the 'Aadi' festival, where temples throughout Tamil Nadu honor Goddess Amman (Parvati). The festivities are usually magnificent in each village, drawing thousands of participants over several days.

According to a report by India Today, Mia Khalifa's image was modified to depict her holding a 'paal kudam' (milk vessel), a customary offering in the festival honoring Shakti or divine energy. This alteration has sparked controversy among both festival-goers and social media users.

Kuruvimalai, Tamil Nadu: An image of Mia Khalifa was used on a hoarding for the Aadi Perukku festival carrying a traditional milk vessel. Magaral Police Station removed the hoarding pic.twitter.com/xYRcuJqIOb — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2024

In line with these elaborate arrangements, hoardings and festive lights were installed at the Nagathamman and Selliyamman temples in Kuruvimalai. One such hoarding became viral when the image of Mia Khalifa was seen alongside pictures of deities.