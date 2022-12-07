topStoriesenglish
Viral video: Girl dances to trending Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya' while riding bike, netizens upset- WATCH

The caption for the video says "Trending." Video has accumulated a whooping 100k views and the numbers are steadily increasing. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Viral Video: In a strange viral video a girl can be seen dancing on a popular Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mori' while riding a bike. In the video, a young girl is seen riding a bike and energizingly dancing to a Bhojpuri song. She does dance flawlessly and even comes up with her own original choreography, which just increases the fabulousness level. The caption for the video says "Trending." Video has accumulated a whooping 100k views and the numbers are steadily increasing. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens seems upset about the video 

Many users on twitter demanded strict action on the girl for dancing while riding a bike which is a dangerous thing. One user commented 'le traffic police: 500 ka chalan tera. they : hay hay hay', another user commented 'Bhagwan mujhe utha le'

Earlier, a school teacher was seen dancing with her students in the class to the same Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mor Hai'. However, the majority of netizens are upset with it as the teacher is now facing some massive trolling.

 

