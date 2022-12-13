topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: Man sets up bed on empty seat, sleeps inside Delhi Metro

The camera is moved out further into the movie to capture the responses of the individuals on the metro.

Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A video circulating on social media depicts a youngster making his bed and sleeps inside metro
  • The camera is moved out further into the movie to capture the responses of the individuals
  • The video went viral, with over 80k views on Instagram and hundreds of likes

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Man sets up bed on empty seat, sleeps inside Delhi Metro

Viral Video: The Delhi Metro, the capital city's lifeline, can be very routine for its passengers. However, events on this particular Metro ride caused commuters to glance up from their phone displays and take notice. A video circulating on social media depicts a youngster building his bed and sleeping inside a train. Mohit Gauhar, the man in the video, posted it on Instagram. In the video, you can see him carrying a pillow and a bed sheet as he walks towards a metro train seat.

He then falls asleep on the seat, covered with the bed sheet. The camera is moved out further into the movie to capture the responses of the individuals on the metro. Some appeared astonished, while others appeared entirely uninterested.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@mohitgauhar)

The video went viral, with over 80k views on Instagram and hundreds of likes and comments. A user wrote, “U deserve more likes broooo”. “Next level bro”, wrote another user. 

 

Live Tv

Viral videotrending instagram videoDelhi MetroDelhi Metro commutersDMRCFunny Videos

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status