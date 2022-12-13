Viral Video: Man sets up bed on empty seat, sleeps inside Delhi Metro

Viral Video: The Delhi Metro, the capital city's lifeline, can be very routine for its passengers. However, events on this particular Metro ride caused commuters to glance up from their phone displays and take notice. A video circulating on social media depicts a youngster building his bed and sleeping inside a train. Mohit Gauhar, the man in the video, posted it on Instagram. In the video, you can see him carrying a pillow and a bed sheet as he walks towards a metro train seat.

He then falls asleep on the seat, covered with the bed sheet. The camera is moved out further into the movie to capture the responses of the individuals on the metro. Some appeared astonished, while others appeared entirely uninterested.

The video went viral, with over 80k views on Instagram and hundreds of likes and comments. A user wrote, “U deserve more likes broooo”. “Next level bro”, wrote another user.