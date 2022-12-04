topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: School teacher dances with students to Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya' in classroom, netizens upset- WATCH

The clip shows the teacher dancing to a Bhojpuri song and then, her students also make an appearance. In the video, you can see a teacher dressed in a saree dancing to the Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mori' in the classroom.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 09:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The video has received over 268k views and 8,200 likes
  • Twitter users are upset about the video
  • One user commented 'She will be kicked out of her job soon

Trending Photos

Viral Video: School teacher dances with students to Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya' in classroom, netizens upset- WATCH

Viral Video: An interesting video is going crazy viral on social media where a school teacher was seen dancing with her students in the class to a Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mor Hai' the teacher can be seen dancing and then, the camera pans towards the students who start waving at the camera. However, the majority of netizens are upset with it as the teacher is now facing some massive trolling.

The clip shows the teacher dancing to a Bhojpuri song and then, her students also make an appearance. In the video, you can see a teacher dressed in a saree dancing to the Bhojpuri song Patli Kamariya Mori in the classroom. Twitter user ‘Gulzar_sahab’ tweeted the video saying, “Why didn’t we get such a teacher in our childhood?”

The video has received over 268k views and 8,200 likes. Many Twitter users were offended and some even outraged by the video and urged the school to fire or suspend the teacher as this was against the decorum of a classroom.

Netizens React 

Many on Twitter demanded that the teacher should be fired for shooting a seemingly-innocuous dance reel with her students. one user commented 'She will be kicked out of her job soon... just wait and watch'. Another user commented 'This is what the teacher is teaching the students? “Patli kamariya mori' ? 

Live Tv

Viral videovideoTrendingViralTwitterSocial mediabhojpuri songNetizens upset

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'