Viral video

Viral Video: Seagull flies away with woman’s pizza, leaves internet in splits - WATCH

A video of the bird flying away with a whole pizza has gone viral on social media.

Viral Video: Seagull flies away with woman’s pizza, leaves internet in splits - WATCH

Viral Video: The internet is full of amusing and funny videos which are guaranteed to make you laugh. From adorable animal videos which can leave you in splits to cute videos of toddlers which can make leave you rolling on the floor launging. Well, we have one such video for you today. A hilarious video is doing rounds on social media platform in which a bird, reportedly a seagull, can be seen flying away with a whole pizza, while the woman watches.  

Yes you read it right. A bird flew away with the whole pizza which belonged to a hungry woman, The incident happened when a woman went to her backyard garden to enjoy her pizza. 

However, she had to rush back into her house to get something and left the open box of pizza on her porch furniture, only to return and see that her lunch is gone! In the video, she can be heard saying, “Oh my god, who ate the pizza.”

As she looks around to figure out what happened to her lunch, she sees that a bird has her lunch in her claws. 

The video also points out towards the sky where the bird can be seen flying away with the whole pizza. “No way!” she exclaims while laughing.

Watch the viral video here: 

