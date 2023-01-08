Viral Video: Woman works out at gym, lifts weights in 'SAREE', netizens react- WATCH

Viral Video: The power of social media is such that it can motivate millions of people with just one video. This is an example of an engaging video that is inspiring a lot of people. A video of a woman working out at the gym in a saree is gaining traction on social media and leaving internet users impressed. The short clip was posted on Instagram by a user named Reena Singh, a fitness freak who regularly posts workout-related content on her account.

Shared on Reena’s Instagram profile, a video of her working out has gone viral. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a pink saree and working out. And not just cardio! Reena does weight lifts, push ups and her full fitness routine, wearing a saree. She can also be seen carrying a huge tyre as a part of her routine.

"This is just the beginning," Ms Singh wrote in the caption of her post which has accumulated more than 935,000 likes and over 33 million views. Social media users responded to her video right away. While some praised Ms. Singh's inventive exercise apparel, others questioned if it was appropriate for women to work out in a saree rather than athleisure wear.

Netizens React

A user commented"Wow, this is amazing", another user commented, "Please don't promote such videos... if people get inspired by it and try wearing such outfit, it can be very dangerous."