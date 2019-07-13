Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti accuses business partners of forging sign for Rs 4.5 crore loan

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti has filed a case of cheating against her business partners on Friday.

In her complaint, she alleged that eight partners forged her signatures and took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore. She further states that they later defaulted in payments.

Aarti Sehwag, a partner in Delhi-based SMGK Agro, alleged that her partners took the loan from M/s Lakhanpal Promoters and Builders Private Ltd by forging her signatures.

The accused reportedly influenced the creditors by using her husband`s name and later forged her signatures on the tripartite agreement said news agency ANI. Two postdated cheques were issued to the creditors.

The police has registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.