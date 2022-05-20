New Delhi: In connection with an alleged visa scam case, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday (May 20) moved an anticipatory bail application in a Delhi Court. Opposing his bail plea before the court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the application was not maintainable at this stage. The court, however, observed that if the central probe agency wanted to arrest Karti, the latter needs to be given a notice three working days earlier.

The CBI submitted before the court that the agency "will give notice at least 48 hours earlier if he needs to be arrested." The court, which noted that Karti Chidambaram is presently not in India, said that "the accused shall join the investigation within 16 hours after he reaches India".

CBI gets 4 days remand of Karti's close aide S Bhaskar Raman

The CBI on Thursday got four days remand of S Bhaskar Raman, a close aide and former chartered accountant of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, in the alleged visa scam case.

"It is reflected from the submissions of CBI that investigation has started in this case which is at its inception, investigation officer is required some time to collect all the relevant information which may be necessary in this case, therefore, in my considered opinion, it would be appropriate that 4 days police remand custody is granted to the CBI," ANI quoted Special CBI Judge Prashant Kumar as saying on Thursday.

The court further noted that the accused is admittedly CA of Karti Chidambaram and he has been wanted in another case wherein he has been enlarged on bail.

"The FIR is dated May 14, 2022. It is further reflected that though the accused has been inquired about during this period, however, a detailed inquiry, as well as a recording of his statement, is yet to be done," the court observed.

On behalf of CBI, it was stated that there are other accused persons involved in this case for which relevant information is required to proceed ahead in this case.

While seeking remand of S Bhaskar Raman, the CBI alleged that the accused being CA of Karti Chidambaram has a relevant piece of information as well as various e-mails which are required to be extracted from him for which his police remand is required.

(With Agency Inputs)