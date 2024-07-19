Visit These Best 4 Tourist Places During Monsoon

Monsoon season has arrived and with it comes heavy rains across North India including Delhi. If you are planning to travel somewhere during the monsoon, we have brought you information about the best places to visit during the rainy season.



Udaipur



If you live in or around Delhi, the city of Udaipur in Rajasthan is an ideal place to visit during the monsoon season. Udaipur is considered one of the most romantic cities. Although the whole of Udaipur is full of lakes, tourist attractions and historical places, the main attractions of the city are the City Palace and the Lake Palace of Udaipur that make tourists come here. Apart from winter, the best time to visit Udaipur is monsoon as you don't have to face the scorching heat of Rajasthan during this time.



How to reach - Udaipur has a railway station, a bus stand and a domestic airport, so you can get here by any means. If you live nearby, a car is also a good option.



Manali



Located near Delhi and one of the most popular hill stations of India, Manali is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers. It offers spectacular views of the snow-capped Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar mountains. This place is a center of attraction for couples and nature lovers. Located in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Manali is a great tourist destination near Delhi. The views here will captivate you. Here you can enjoy activities like rock climbing, rafting, hiking, paragliding, skiing.



Arrival Directions - Distance between Delhi and Manali is 530 km. Although many travel by car, the overnight bus journey takes 11 hours and 54 minutes.



Lonavla



Located near Mumbai, Lonavala is also a great place to visit during monsoons. Especially if you live in Mumbai, this is the best place for you during monsoon. Here you can see caves, lakes, mountain ranges, green ravines, waterfalls and much more. Greenery and climate offer tourists a wonderful experience. You can visit this beautiful hilly area of ​​Mumbai if you want to steal a few moments from the crowded streets of the city.



How to reach - Lonavala has its own railway station with daily trains from Pune and Mumbai. You can also get here by bus and car. The nearest airport is Pune Airport which is 60 km from Lonavala.



Munnar



Visiting Munnar in Kerala during monsoons can give you a different experience. It is nothing less than a paradise for nature lovers. From leaves to branches, everything adds to the beauty of nature in the rain. The view of tea gardens, high green mountains, fog covered sky, all will give you a new experience. If you are looking for a quiet time among the mountains, Munnar in the south is the perfect place.



How to reach - The nearest railway station to Munnar is Aluva which is 120 km from here. You can also come here from Cochin airport which is 110 km away and if you are coming from any southern state you can also come by car..

You can enjoy the monsoon here with your friends and family or your loved once and these places will give you etarnal peace along with beautiful views and calming nature.