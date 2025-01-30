‘Vote For AAP, Save Rs 25,000 A Year’: Raghav Chadha’s Big Claim Ahead Of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: AAP leader and MP Raghav Chadha addressed a large public gathering in Rohtas Nagar to campaign for party candidate Sarita Singh. Before beginning his speech, Chadha called for a two-minute silence to honor the victims of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy.

Addressing the large gathering of AAP workers and local residents, Chadha asserted that the pace of development under AAP is 500 times faster than other governments. He emphasized that free electricity, education, and healthcare are not just handouts but fundamental rights under the party’s welfare model.

The AAP MP further urged the voters to vote for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and “save up to Rs 25,000 per year” through various welfare schemes. He described the election as more than just a political contest, calling it a historic chance for Rohtas Nagar residents to drive meaningful change. Chadha also urged voters to assess which candidate had genuinely worked for their welfare over the past five years.

AAP MP questioned the contributions of the current legislator over the past five years and deemed the Sarita Singh as the only appropriate choice. "Now, the choice is yours—decide who was the better leader and under whose tenure your constituency saw real progress," Chadha said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha launched a sharp attack on the Centre’s GST policies, alleging that individuals earning Rs 100 a year end up paying ₹50-₹60 in various taxes, yet receive little in return. He claimed that it was the government's responsibility to provide essential services using public funds but accused the BJP-led central government of failing to do so.

Chadha further alleged that the BJP and other parties were misleading the public by dismissing AAP’s welfare model as mere "freebies." Questioning their stance, he asked, "Had Arvind Kejriwal not come to power, would Delhi residents have received free electricity, free bus travel for women, quality education, and other benefits?"

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, 2025, with the results scheduled to be declared on February 8, 2025.