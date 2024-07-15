Want To Enjoy The Road Trip Without Traffic? Try These Routes

As soon as the monsoon sets in, travel stops as planning a trip to a hill station is not risk-free during this season. For people living in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, whether it is a short trip or a long weekend, Uttarakhand and Himachal are the first choices, but due to rain, traffic has stopped in many places, so better not. take risks of visiting these places. However, there are places where the real joy of travel comes only during the rainy season. Not only are these places amazing, but the way to get here is also very amazing and safe.



Bangalore to Ooty

One of the most beautiful and safe monsoon treks is from Bangalore to Ooty. During the journey, greenery, mountains and waterfalls spread far and wide to refresh the body and mind. On this route, you can taste different flavors along with the views. The journey here is more beautiful and memorable than the destination.



From Udaipur to Mount Abu

Udaipur is a very beautiful city of Rajasthan. Although most cities in Rajasthan are hot in summer, the monsoon rains not only cool the heat but also add to the beauty of these places. If you are planning to go somewhere on a budget with your friends, go to Mount Abu in your car. You will remember the trip from Udaipur to Mount Abu for years.



Mumbai to Goa

The Mumbai to Goa route is one of the best routes during monsoons and the movie Dil Chahta Hai made it even more popular. Driving on this road, one can see such sights that the journey seems never ending. In this road trip, you can move forward with convenient stops and photography fun.

These roads will always end up giving you the best road trip vibe so that you don't get stuck into the traffic and end up wasting your time time there, but you will enjoy your road trip and will connect to nature at it's full.