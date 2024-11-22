Wardha Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar vs Shekhar Pramod Shende Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Wardha, located in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, has emerged as a significant constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The constituency, which is a blend of urban and rural voters, has been a site of intense political competition in recent years.

Key Contenders in the 2024 Race

In this year's elections, the major candidates out of the total 16 vying for the Wardha seat include Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shekhar Pramod Shende of the Indian National Congress (INC), and Nikhil Vasantrao Satpute of an Independent party. Out of 36 total applications received, 16 contestants remain in the race after 4 were rejected and 5 withdrew.

2019 Elections: BJP's Victory

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr. Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar of the BJP secured the Wardha seat by a margin of 7,933 votes. Bhoyar garnered 79,739 votes (47.08%), defeating INC's Shekhar Pramod Shende, who received 71,806 votes (42.40%).

BJP's Dominance and INC's Challenge

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Dr. Bhoyar also emerged victorious, securing 45,897 votes (27.70%) and defeating Shende by a margin of 8,550 votes. However, as the political scenario has evolved, the contest has become more dynamic with the rise of multiple smaller parties and independent candidates.

The Ongoing Political Battle in Wardha

The electoral dynamics in Wardha reflect the broader competition between the ruling Mahayuti (BJP-led alliance) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT). This contest remains crucial as the results will have significant implications on the political trends in Vidarbha.

As vote counting is underway, the outcome of Wardha's election will be closely watched, with the potential to influence the broader political landscape in Maharashtra.