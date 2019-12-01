हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch: 12-feet crocodile venturing into the fields of Gujarat's Vadodara

After long hours of struggle, the Forest Department was finally able to rescue the 12-feet long crocodile and later left it in protected area. 

Representational image

Vadodara: A 12-feet-long crocodile ventured into the fields in Raval village of Vadodara, on Saturday. Knowing of the incident the villagers informed the Forest department regarding the same.

After long hours of struggle the Forest Department was finally able to rescue the 12-feet long crocodile. 

Watch the video here:

According to the information provided by the Forest Department, the crocodile is now left in a protected area. 

Earlier in August, the incident of a crocodile attacking a farmer was reported, in Vadodara. The crocodile came into the filed through flood water.  The farmer was later hospitalized and provided medical aid. 

Due to heavy rain in the state during monsoon, several incidents of crocodiles being spotted on the roads of Gujarat were reported to the Forest Departments. At least four crocodiles were rescued by the Department during the season. 

