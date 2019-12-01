Watch: 12-feet crocodile venturing into the fields of Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara: A 12-feet-long crocodile ventured into the fields in Raval village of Vadodara, on Saturday. Knowing of the incident the villagers informed the Forest department regarding the same.

After long hours of struggle the Forest Department was finally able to rescue the 12-feet long crocodile.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Gujarat: A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured out into fields in Raval village of Vadodara, yesterday, was rescued and handed over to forest department. pic.twitter.com/TOiVuqjXFv — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

According to the information provided by the Forest Department, the crocodile is now left in a protected area.

Earlier in August, the incident of a crocodile attacking a farmer was reported, in Vadodara. The crocodile came into the filed through flood water. The farmer was later hospitalized and provided medical aid.

Due to heavy rain in the state during monsoon, several incidents of crocodiles being spotted on the roads of Gujarat were reported to the Forest Departments. At least four crocodiles were rescued by the Department during the season.