Watch: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Shares Mic With Abhijit Bhattacharya; Sings 'Badi Mushkil Hai...'

It's a known fact that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav loves to play cricket but only a few people would agree that he can sing as well. The RJD leader yesterday shared the mic with famous singer Abhijit Bhattacharya during the Surya Mahotsav, 2023 in Aurangabad. The duo sang the 'Badi Mushkil Hai, Khoya Mera Dil Hai...' song while sharing the stage. Sharing the video on Twitter, Yadav said that he couldn't say no to Bhattacharya's request.

"On the occasion of the inauguration of Surya Mahotsav, 2023, being organized at Dev in Aurangabad district, the famous singer of Hindi films Abhijit Bhattacharya ji finally forced me to sing with him," said Yadav in a tweet.

During the day, Yadav offered prayers at the historic sun temple. "On the auspicious occasion of Surya Mahotsav, visited the historic west facing Sun Temple of Tretayug located at Dev in Aurangabad district and wished for prosperity, peace and prosperity in the state," he said.

औरंगाबाद जिले के देव में आयोजित सूर्य महोत्सव, 2023 के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर हिन्दी फिल्मों के सुप्रसिद्ध गायक अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य जी ने आखिरकार सुर में सुर मिलाने पर मजबूर कर ही दिया। pic.twitter.com/XzqWLzX0S8 January 28, 2023

Yadav added that the Sun Temple has been the center of faith of tourists and Chhath devotees for centuries for its artistic magnificence.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated a bridge in Bodhgaya and inspected a hospital in Sherghati. He said that the state government is committed to better health services and public infrastructure in the state.

Recently, Tejashwi Yadav has shared a video in which he was seen playing cricket with young players.

Yadav is constantly under attack from opposition BJP over various issues including the promise of 10 lakh jobs and public infrastructure.