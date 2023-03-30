Watch: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav Touches Nitish Kumar's Feet; BJP Questions Gesture

Bihar BJP has got a fresh weapon to attack the ruling RJD-JDU Mahagathbandhan after state Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav was seen touching the feet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a public event. Yadav's gesture, at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court A. Vinod Chandran in the Raj Bhavan in the presence of leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Sanjay Jha and others left all surprised. While the gesture sparked off speculations in the state's political circles, it gave the BJP another reason to criticise the alliance. Notably, Chandra Shekhar Yadav is a leader from RJD while Nitish Kumar heads JDU. RJD was in opposition before JDU broke away from the BJP and joined Mahagathbandhan to form the government.

Reacting to the news reports of him touching Kumar's feet, Chandra Shekhar Yadav said, "Skilful leader, Bihar Vishwakarma Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. Nitish ji is elder to me. I have been taking his blessings by touching his feet. This corporate owned-media is getting a stomach ache over this. They are trying to find politics even in the excellent manners given by ancestors and it shows their low mentality."

However, BJP criticised the logic given by the education minister. "Brother, don't give hollow arguments that the 61-year-old education minister has respect for the 72-year-old CM! Did he take blessings by touching the CM's feet on the day he took oath as a minister? Did he go to the first meeting of the cabinet and took blessings by touching the feet of the CM? Did he apologize by touching the feet of the CM for the misbehaviour in the cabinet?" asked BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

थोथी दलील मत दो भाई कि 61साल के शिक्षामंत्री की 72साल के सीएम के लिए सम्मान है!



जिस दिन मंत्री पद की शपथ ली थी उस दिन सीएम का पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लिया था?



कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक में गए थे सीएम का पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लिया था?



कैबिनेट की बदतमीजी के लिए सीएम का पैर छूकर माफी मांगी थी? pic.twitter.com/lcfGSUtEvS — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) March 30, 2023

The RJD has held a high ground in the Mahagathbandhan but is under pressure after Tejashwi Yadav and other members of the Lalu Prasad family came under the radar of the CBI and the ED in the land for a job scam.

Chandra Shekhar Yadav was the one who gave a controversial statement on Ramcharitmanas in January, leading to a huge controversy in Bihar. Even alliance partner JD-U claimed that he is batting on the pitch of the BJP. Nitish Kumar publicly said that his statement was not appropriate. Despite the criticism, Yadav said that he would stick to his stand, though knowing that Nitish Kumar was not happy with him.