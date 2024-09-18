Advertisement
CONGRESS

Watch: Congress Leaders Hold Protest, Files Complaint Against Ranveer Bittu

The members of the Indian Youth Congress hold a protest on Wednesday against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and other BJP leaders over their statement on Lok Sabha LoP & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Congress Delhi chief Devender Yadav said that they are fighting to protect the Constitution and not scared of the BJP.

 

 

Congress Delhi chief Devender Yadav said that they are fighting to protect the Constitution and not scared of the BJP.

 "We are fighting to protect the Constitution following the path of Rahul Gandhi. We are not scared of the BJP. Every Congress worker is standing in support of Rahul Gandhi," Yadav said, ANI reported.

 

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been submitted to the Delhi High Court against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

As per ANI reports, the petition filed by Surjeet Yadav, President of Hindu Sena (S), alleges that Bittu used derogatory language against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

 

