YouTube star and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Bigg Boss fame is currently in 14 days of judicial custody after Noida police arrested him a few days back for supplying snake venom in a Rave party. Today, Yadav's parents gave an exclusive interview to Zee News where his father broke down and said that they will become a support system for their son in this difficult time.

In a conversation with Zee News, Ram Avtar Yadav, Elvish's father claimed that his son was innocent and he had no relations with all wrong happening. "My son is innocent in this matter and he had no relations with all the wrong happening. I believe in the judicial system they will prevail the truth," Ram Avtar Said. He also appealed to Elvish fans to keep supporting their beloved entertainer in his difficult time.

On the question of supporting his son for wrong deeds, Elvish's Mother, Sushma Yadav said that no mother will ever support their child for wrong deeds. "Will any mother support her son on these allegations?", Elvish Yadav's mother said.

Elvish Yadav's First Night In Jail

Elvish's first night was spent in a high-security cell. During this time, tension was visible on Elvish's face and he did not even talk to anyone. It is being told that he was shifted to a high-security cell at 6.06 pm. After which Elvish ate jail food at night, but looked very worried the whole night.

Elvish Yadav has been kept in the high-security cell of Luksar Jail in Greater Noida. A head warden and a warden have been kept in his cell along with Elvish. Many people had applied to meet Elvish Yadav but were refused due to security reasons. According to the police, the case is under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 284 (negligent conduct relating to poisoning) and 289 (negligent conduct relating to animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed