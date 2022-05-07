हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIC building fire

Watch: Fire breaks out in LIC building in Mumbai, 8 fire tenders at spot

"The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installation, computers, file records, wooden furniture etc. in the 'Salary Saving Scheme' section on the second floor of the ground plus upper two-floored LIC Office building," said the Mumbai Fire officials.

Pic courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: On Saturday (May 7) morning, a fire broke out in the LIC office building at Santacruz in Mumbai. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far."

"The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installation, computers, file records, wooden furniture etc. in the 'Salary Saving Scheme' section on the second floor of the ground plus upper two-floored LIC Office building," said the Mumbai Fire officials. The fire has remained confined to the second floor. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

Watch the video here:

As mentioned, while no casualties have been reported so far, it caused panic on a day when seven people were charred to death in Indore. As per reports, a massive fire broke out in a double-story building in Swarna Bagh Colony in Indore, leading to the disaster.  According to preliminary information the blaze is suspected to be triggered by a electric short circuit inside a house, said Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra. The Police Commissioner said, "Seven people have died and nine people have so far been rescued by officials present at the spot."

 

Tags:
LIC building fireMumbai firefire casualtiesIndore fire
