FIRE BREAK OUT

WATCH: Fire Broke Out In Gujarat’s Valsad, Emergency Response Underway

The intensity of the blaze has raised concerns, as smoke from the fire can be seen touching the sky.

Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
A raging fire broke out in a company in Gujarat’s Valsad, situated within the Sarigam GIDC area. Emergency services, including fire fighters have responded to the crisis. The intensity of the blaze has raised concerns, as smoke from the fire can be seen touching the sky. Details about the extent of damage and potential casualties remain unclear currently. Residents and businesses in the vicinity are urged to stay vigilant as the situation unfolds, with the cause of the fire yet to be determined. 

Further details awaited. 

