Watch: How Delhi Police appealed to Jamia University students on Sunday to maintain peace, stop stone-pelting

New Delhi: A video from Sunday's violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus shows Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Srivastava appealing to the students to maintain peace and not pelt stones. He is seen giving assurance to the students that the police is present at the campus to help and protect them against the anti-social elements who are in the crowd and are causing violence.

The video surfaced online on Tuesday, two days after clashes erupted between the police and students at Jamia Nagar in south Delhi. A protest march by Jamia University students turned violent after aa group of agitators clashed with the police. The mob set ablaze four buses in the area in protest against the Citizenship Act. Following which, the police had to resort to lathicharge

In the video from December 15, Srivastava can be seen referring to the students as 'beta' and 'bachcho' as he requests them not to pelt stones, throw bottles at the police force or vandalise the cars. The top cop also said that the police is ready to speak to the students representatives.

"Don't do any such thing which will take down the name of the university," Srivastava said.

Despite the appeal, the agitators can be seen throwing bottles at the personnel after which, Srivastava said that the police will be left with no option but to use force on them.

He also appealed to Jamia University administration and teachers to hold talks with the students and asked them to stay inside the campus and not come out.

Ten people with criminal background were on Tuesday arrested in connection with the violence. However, the police said that among those arrested, none are students. Also, FIRs were registered against 15 people.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs sources said that the Delhi Police didn't fire any bullet during the massive protests at Jamia University.

The MHA sources added that the preliminary information, regarding the Jamia incident, submitted by the Delhi Police clearly stated the role of anti-social elements who are not at all any part of university curriculum course were also highly active during the violence.