VANDE BHARAT

Watch: Indian Railways Unveils New Vande Bharat Sleeper Train - The Video Will Stun You

The Vande Bharat sleeper train prototype features 16 coaches: 11 AC 3-tier coaches with 611 berths, 4 AC 2-tier coaches with 188 berths, and 1 AC First Class coach with 24 berths.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at BEML’s facility on Sunday. He highlighted the significant advancement and facilities of the new coaches of  Vande Bharat. 

This is the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper version model where passengers can be able to travel from December after the testing process likely to be completed in the next two months.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train prototype features 16 coaches: 11 AC 3-tier coaches with 611 berths, 4 AC 2-tier coaches with 188 berths, and 1 AC First Class coach with 24 berths.

 

 

Vaishnaw said that its configuration has been carefully designed with attention to detail and every toilet has been planned with consideration for specially-abled individuals as well. 

The needs of the serving staff, whether it's the loco pilots, maintenance staff, or those serving bedding and food, have been considered, he told to PTI.

The Railway minister further informed that the testing of the new sleeper coach Vande Bharat will continue for the next one to two months and then its service will begin in about three months.

