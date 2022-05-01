हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
raj thackeray live

Raj Thackeray Aurangabad rally: 'Play Hanuman Chalisa in double volume against Azaan'

Raj Thackeray, who is the cousin brother of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is posing a challenge to the ruling government on many fronts. 


MNS chief Raj Thackeray is addressing a massive rally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Amid the ongoing Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa row, MNS chief Raj Thackeray today addressing a massive rally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, that witnessed a massive headcount.  Raj Thackeray, making controversial comments, said that he "doesn't want any problems on Eid, May 3rd, however, 4th May will be mine". Thackeray urged the crowd to "play Hanuman Chalisa in double volume compared to Azan" from 4th May.

Thackeray said that "loudspeakers are not a religious but a social issue as it disturbs people". The MNS chief further added Hindus must not stay silent and take proper steps if Mosques doesn't stop the use of loudspeakers. He questioned Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, saying "Why can't these loudspeakers get removed in Maharashtra, when other states have done this already".

Raj Thackeray has been making headlines for his furious remarks in the ongoing loudspeaker row. Thackeray, who is the cousin brother of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is posing a challenge to the ruling government on many fronts. 

Click on the PLAY BUTTON BELOW to watch Raj Thackeray rally live from Maharashtra's Aurangabad

