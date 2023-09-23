Watch: Mobile Shop Staff Brutally Thrashed Over Delay In iPhone 15 Delivery

New Delhi: Delhi Police took legal action against the customers who were involved in a scuffle with the mobile shop employees in the Kamla Nagar area of Delhi. In a purported video, a clash between customers and mobile shop employees can be seen occurring when the former group was informed about a delay in the availability of the iPhone 15 by a few days.

In a recent incident that highlights the immense popularity of Apple's iPhone 15 series, a scuffle broke out in a mobile store in Delhi's Kamla Nagar area. Customers and mobile store employees clashed over an alleged delay in supplying the latest model, iPhone 15, to eager customers. This incident sheds light on the intense demand for the latest Apple devices and the unique features of the iPhone 15 series.

A Frenzy for iPhone 15

Since the launch of the iPhone 15 series, people in India have gone into a frenzy to get their hands on the latest models. Apple enthusiasts eagerly awaited the opportunity to purchase iPhones directly from Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai, a first for the Indian market. Long queues formed outside mobile shops as customers lined up to acquire the highly anticipated devices.

However, the excitement took an unexpected turn when a scuffle erupted in a mobile store in Kamla Nagar, Delhi. A video of the incident began circulating on social media platforms, revealing a confrontation between two groups. In the video, individuals were seen engaged in physical altercations with mobile shop employees.

The Cause of the Scuffle

The root cause of the scuffle was an alleged delay in the delivery of the iPhone 15 to customers. Frustration grew among customers who were eagerly awaiting the latest model. This delay led to tensions escalating between the customers and mobile shop employees, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

Delhi Police, upon verifying the video, took legal action against the customers involved in the scuffle. The incident serves as a reminder of the high demand and fervor surrounding the iPhone 15 series.

Apple's Remarkable iPhone 15 Series

Apple's iPhone 15 series marks a significant milestone in the company's presence in India. For the first time, Apple introduced 'made-in-India' iPhones, including two variants: the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. These models were made available on the same day as their global release, showcasing Apple's commitment to the Indian market.

One notable feature of the iPhone 15 series is its support for the ISRO-developed NavIC GPS system. This feature enhances location accuracy and is a notable addition for Indian users. Additionally, quick commerce firm Blinkit announced a partnership with Apple Premium Reseller Unicorn to offer rapid delivery of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with orders arriving within just 10 minutes in select cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.