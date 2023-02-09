WATCH: Nagaland BJP Chief Temjen Imna Along's Hilarious Tweet on PM Modi's Reply in Lok Sabha Goes Viral

NEW DELHI: Nagaland Minister and BJP state chief Temjen Imna Along has grabbed the attention of Twitter users once again. The extremely popular Nagaland BJP leader has shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalling how he threatened terrorist outfits in Jammu ad Kashmir in 1991 and unfurled the Tricolour at the historic Lal Chowk on January 26 "without a bulletproof jacket."

Along with his tweet, the Nagaland BJP chief also issued a warning that “those with weak hearts should not watch the PM’s reply and don’t complain later.”

Warning



कमजोर दिल वाले इस वीडियो को न देखे



बादमें ये मत बोलना की बताया नहीं! pic.twitter.com/oe9Y3fnbkJ — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 8, 2023

Along’s tweet has been re-tweeted 4,784 times and has been liked by nearly 20.5K users.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, the PM stated that there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir now and tourism is on a historic rise following the abrogation of Article 370.

"Those (referring to Rahul Gandhi who recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K) who came back from J&K recently must have seen how easily you can go in J&K. I too had gone on a yatra to J&K with the resolve to unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk. Terrorists had put up posters and said ‘Dekhte hain kisne maa ka doodh piya hai jo Lal Chowk aake Tiranga phehra paaye,’" PM Modi told MPs in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"That day on January 24, at a public rally, I said, "Terrorists pay heed. On January 26, sharp at 11 am, I will reach Lal Chowk without security and a bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai". Then I unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk," he added. During his speech, the Prime Minister took an apparent swipe at the Opposition leaders in J&K and said that they participated in the Tiranga Yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra).

"Today there is peace, people can go easily in hundreds in number. J&K has broken various records in the field of tourism after decades. The festival of democracy is being celebrated in J-K. Today, there is a successful campaign of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. Some people used to say that there is a danger of disruption in peace due to the Tricolour. Look at the time, even those people participated in the Tiranga Yatra," he said.

The Prime Minister further took a dig at the Opposition parties and said that Enforcement Directorate is behind their unity. "A lot of things were said in the House about the probe agencies. I had thought that the people of the country and the results of the elections would bring such people to one stage. But that did not happen. They should thank ED that due to it they have now come together," he said.

Citing a study at Harvard, the Prime Minister said that the subject of the study is "Rise and fall of India's Congress Party". It may be recalled that Along has sometimes back tweeted a "laughing" picture of himself shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting here.