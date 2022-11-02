WATCH: Pigs lick utensils outside Rajasthan govt-run food centre; BJP hits out at CM Gehlot

New Delhi: In a viral video being shared across the internet, hygienic irregularities were observed outside a food centre organisation running under Rajasthan state-running ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’, as pigs are seen licking soiled utensils outside the facility located opposite MSJ college in Bharatpur. The BJP authorities heavily criticized the incident and demanded Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot’s resignation. After the video got viral on the internet, Municipality took cognizance of the incident and cancelled the organisation’s contract after finding irregularities in the entity. According to a local Municipal officer, teams have been formed to probe the matter.

“A video from Bharatpur In Rajasthan put out by many media organisations shows the reality of Congress’ schemes meant for the poor! Pigs eating from plates meant for the poor in Indira Rasoi centres! Not only is this unhygienic & disgusting but it is humiliating! Enquiry is a must,” wrote BJP’s Social Media and IT department spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala, on Twitter.

In the viral video, pigs are seen licking the kitchen utensils which are used to serve food to the poor. Notably, the Government of Rajasthan established the Indira Rasoi Yojana in August 2020 with the goal of giving food to the underprivileged at a minimal cost.

The scheme, launched under the resolution “Koi Bhukha Nahi Soyega”, has been shut down after two years of its launch, with the video of pigs licking utensils raising many questions about the plan. The shocking visuals came weeks after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed the public representatives to have food at Indira Rasoi centres at least once a month, in order to allow them to share their feelings with the people and help increase the relationship with the poor.

The Indira Rasoi Yojana aim to serve pure, fresh and nutritious food for 8 rupees to the underprivileged poor citizens of Rajasthan registered under the scheme. A provision of Rs 100 crore per annum has been allocated by the state government under the scheme. It targets to benefit 1.34 lakhs people per day, according to the state government, and 4.87 crore people per year.