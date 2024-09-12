Amidst the festivities of Ganesh Utsav, Prime Minister Modi visited Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's home to participate in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. A video shows the Chief Justice and his wife warmly welcoming PM Modi to their residence.

In the video, PM Modi opted traditional Maharashtrian cap, offered prayers and performed an aarti of the Lord Ganesha idol with DY Chandrachud and his wife.