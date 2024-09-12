Advertisement
CHIEF JUSTICE

Watch: PM Modi Performs Ganesh Aarti At Chief Justice Chandrachud's Home

PM Modi opted traditional Maharashtrian cap, offered prayers and performed an aarti of the Lord Ganesha idol at Chief Justice Chandrachud's home.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Amidst the festivities of Ganesh Utsav, Prime Minister Modi visited Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's home to participate in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. A video shows the Chief Justice and his wife warmly welcoming PM Modi to their residence.

In the video, PM Modi opted traditional Maharashtrian cap, offered prayers and performed an aarti of the Lord Ganesha idol with DY Chandrachud and his wife.

 

 

