Watch: PM Modi Performs Ganesh Aarti At Chief Justice Chandrachud's Home
PM Modi opted traditional Maharashtrian cap, offered prayers and performed an aarti of the Lord Ganesha idol at Chief Justice Chandrachud's home.
Amidst the festivities of Ganesh Utsav, Prime Minister Modi visited Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's home to participate in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. A video shows the Chief Justice and his wife warmly welcoming PM Modi to their residence.
In the video, PM Modi opted traditional Maharashtrian cap, offered prayers and performed an aarti of the Lord Ganesha idol with DY Chandrachud and his wife.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi attended the Ganesh Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/VqHsuobqh6 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024
