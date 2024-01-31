Watch: President Droupadi Murmu Gets 'Sengol' Welcome As She Delivers Her First Speech From New Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu today delivered her first speech from the new Parliament building. President Murmu arrived at the new Parliament building for the Budget Session in the traditional horse-drawn carriage and she was accorded a grand welcome led by 'Sengol' while entering Parliament. The 'Sengol' was carried in the parliament along with the arrival of the President and was installed in the House in her presence President Murmu earlier departed for Parliament from the President's House in the buggy, flanked by guards for her address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Thanking President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the address highlighted the vision of further developing India in the coming years. "The Budget Session began with Rashtrapati Ji's extensive and insightful address highlighting the collective strength of 140 crore Indians, seen in a series of feats our nation has achieved. The Address also highlighted the vision of further developing India in the coming years," said PM Modi.

BJP leaders hailed the President's welcome with 'Sengol'. "Ahead of the Budget session, to address the joined sitting of both the houses, our Honable President Smt Droupadi Murmu is in the Parliament today & was led by the “Sengol”. Truly a Spectacular Moment!" said Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

It may be noted that opposition parties including Congress had slammed the Modi government for not inviting the President to the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They had also questioned the installation of the historic 'Sengol' in Parliament.

On May 28 this year, PM Modi installed the golden spectre in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building, after performing puja. PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building. PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.