Watch: Protest Erupts In Kolkata After Attacks On Hindu Minorities In Bangladesh

New Delhi: After the recent attack on the Hindu communities in crisis-hit Bangladesh, the Hindu Jagran Manch staged a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council (BHCUC) said that approximately 200-300 Hindu homes had been vandalised after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister on Monday, Hindustan Times reported citing Reuters.

Reportedly, Hindus make up 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population and have traditionally been supporters of the Awami League party.

VIDEO | Hindu Jagran Manch stages protest outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata over the issue of attacks on Hindus in crisis-hit Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/zylFSXMG1F August 8, 2024

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Hindu temples, households, and businesses have been vandalized, women assaulted, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party were killed in Bangladesh. In absence of Hasina's government over the past week has opened up violence against vulnerable populations such as Hindus, Christians and Buddhists. As per the Zee News Television, Hindu minorities have fled to the Indian border seeking refuge.

The protesters massively attacked the houses of Hindu minorities, burning everything, including rice and other essential supplies. Reportedly, not even police or army personnel have come to rescue them.

On the other hand, the Muslim minority sect of Ahmadis had also been torched on Monday after the fall of Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League's government in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, 84-year-old, Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient in 2006 for his groundbreaking efforts in microfinance, has taken an oath today as a head of the interim government.