New Delhi: As Ayodhya prepares for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir, significant contributions have come from the erstwhile royal family of Bihar's Darbhanga. Members of the family have brought precious artifacts, including a golden 'mukut' (crown), bow, and 'charan paduka,' to be presented at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI Kapileshwar Singh, a representative of the royal family, emphasized the cultural connection between Ayodhya and Mithila, stating, "Lord Ram's in-law's house is Mithila. We've brought the golden 'mukut,' bow, and 'charan paduka' from Mithila as a symbol of our devotion for the upcoming consecration ceremony."

The artifacts, laden with historical and cultural significance, add a touch of regality to the preparations for the momentous occasion. The contribution from the Darbhanga royal family reflects their deep reverence for Lord Ram and the cultural heritage associated with the region.

Earlier today, India's largest LED floating screen was installed at Saryu Ghat in the temple town to telecast the 'Pran Pratistha' programme live to the devotees.

The consecration ceremony, set to take place at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22, is eagerly anticipated, with such gestures enriching the significance of this historical event. The historic event will unfold during the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurat, a carefully chosen propitious time.

The consecration ceremony is scheduled to commence precisely at 12:30 pm, aligning with the sacred Abhijeet Muhurat. The event is anticipated to last for a symbolic duration of 84 seconds, showcasing a meticulous adherence to ancient traditions and astrological considerations.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. The period from January 14 to January 22 in Ayodhya will be marked as the Amrit Mahautsav, adding a festive spirit to the historic proceedings.