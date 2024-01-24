Watch Video: All Three Idols Of Ram Lalla; Remaining Two Vigrahas To Be Installed In Ayodhya Temple

You might be aware that three idols of Ram Lall were built ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony and one of them was selected for the Garbha Griha. It was made by Karnataka-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. Two other sculptors are Ganesh Bhatt and Satyanarayan Pandey. Now, the idols made by them have also been made public. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is now considering the place inside the temple where these idols will be placed. These may be placed on the any of three floors of the temple.

Watch The Idols Here

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government took crowd control measures as devotees continued to throng Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Over 5 lakh people visited the temple on the first day of public darshan on January 23.

UP DG Law & Order Prashant Kumar said, " We have improved crowd control measures and made dedicated queue channels to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Today, the crowd is smaller than yesterday and the arrangements are good. We appeal to devotees to stay patient."

UP Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad, highlighted that a key meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with officials was held on crowd management.

A sufficient number of police and other security personnel have been deployed in and around the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya as hoards of devotees throng to offer prayers to Lord Ram Lalla after the 'Pran Pratishtha'.